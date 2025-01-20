London Bridge Resort Offers An Unforgettable Experience For Spring Break

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- London Bridge Resort has unveiled a special spring break offer aimed at enhancing guest experiences and boosting local tourism. Between March 1 and April 22, 2025, visitors staying four nights at the resort will receive a $500 credit to use on various amenities and activities during their stay.

The resort credit can be applied to food and beverages at on-site dining establishments, accommodations and resort fees, and recreational options such as paddleboard rentals or access to the resort's newly upgraded boat docks. This initiative is designed to encourage guests to take full advantage of the resort's facilities and the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

Details of the Offer:

.Eligibility: Guests must book a minimum four-night stay.

.Credit Usage: The $500 credit is valid for use during the stay and is applicable toward food, beverage, room stays, resort fees, and select recreational activities.

.Dates of Stay: The promotion runs from March 1 through April 22, 2025.

London Bridge Resort has emphasized its commitment to delivering memorable spring break experiences for families, couples, and groups of friends. Located in Lake Havasu City, the resort offers a combination of all-suite accommodations and access to outdoor adventures.

“Spring break is a key time for our community, and we're excited to offer a promotion that highlights both the relaxation and adventure opportunities available in Lake Havasu,” said Shawna Stackhouse, Director of Sales and Marketing.“This $500 resort credit allows our guests to create a vacation experience tailored to their interests.”

Local tourism officials have welcomed the initiative, noting its potential to attract visitors to the area during the busy spring break season.

How to Book: For the best experience and to ensure you receive your preferred room type, we recommend booking directly through our website or by contacting our reservations team.

Interested guests can reserve their stay and take advantage of the offer by visiting and booking the Extend Your Stay, Enhance Your Play package or contacting the resort directly at 928-855-0888.

About London Bridge Resort:

Located on the Bridgewater Channel and adjacent to the English Village and World Famous namesake London Bridge, London Bridge Resort provides guests with a truly unique experience with an abundance of sunshine all year round. With its refreshing fusion of English Tudor and contemporary design located in beautiful Lake Havasu, the resort strives to set the standard for family vacations in Arizona and the Southwest by delivering accommodations, amenities, recreation, and services beyond the ordinary.

Since the London Bridge's dedication in 1971, Lake Havasu City has become an Arizona must-see attraction. London Bridge Resort sets the standard to provide guests the quality and comfort they desire with superior customer service and is home to full-service meeting facilities and entertainment services, including catering and banquet services. The resort offers its top-notch amenities for corporate conferences, group travel, team-building events, and many more.

