Circles To Transfer Australian Digital Telco Customer Base, Showcasing Build-Operate-Transfer Expertise

Circles, a global telco company, has announced the strategic transition of its Circles customer base in Australia to Amaysim.

- Rameez Ansar, Co-Founder and CEO, CirclesSINGAPORE, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Circles , a global telco company, has announced the strategic transition of its Circles customer base in Australia to Amaysim . This milestone reflects Circles' expertise in building and operating high-performing digital brands, and then transferring them successfully under its Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model.Having operated in Australia since 2019 in collaboration with trusted partner Optus, Circles has transformed the digital telco landscape by introducing innovative, customer-centric solutions and earning accolades, including Canstar's "Most Trusted" Award in 2023 and“Best Postpaid Provider For Value” in the Finder Mobile Awards 2023. This successful transition of its customer base to Amaysim is a testament to Circles' commitment to operational excellence and its ability to deliver scalable, technology-driven innovative solutions tailored to evolving market needs.A Legacy of Success in Digital TransformationCircles is renowned for its ability to empower mobile network operators through its advanced Digital Advisory Services (DASS). Combining a robust SaaS platform with strategic advisory in areas such as brand, digital marketing, customer value management, digital retail, and product innovation, Circles has enabled operators across 14 markets to achieve substantial growth and differentiation.Circles' BOT model represents a key enabler of its strategy:●Build: Establishing agile digital operations from the ground up, leveraging deep industry insights.●Operate: Launching a digital brand with innovative value propositions, managing and optimizing the customer lifecycle through state-of-the-art technology and analytics.●Transfer: Seamlessly transitioning high-performing businesses to partners equipped to sustain and scale success.This proven methodology is now exemplified in the Australian market, where Circles has been the country's first fully digital telco.Continuity and Customer-CentricityUnder Amaysim, customers can expect seamless service continuity and an enhanced experience. Circles remains committed to supporting both customers and employees throughout the transition.Setting a Benchmark for Global Telco SuccessCircles has demonstrated its expertise by driving impactful transformations with major global operators, including KDDI, e&, AT&T, and Telkomsel. By blending innovation and operational excellence, Circles continues to reimagine telecommunications, delivering connectivity solutions that are as sustainable as they are customer-focused.Rameez Ansar, Co-Founder and CEO, Circles, said,“This transition reflects our commitment to creating and scaling digital brands that resonate deeply with customers. We are confident that Amaysim will continue to provide the same level of excellence and trust that our customers value.”Circles looks forward to fostering similar transformations in other markets, leveraging its DASS framework and BOT expertise to redefine the global telco landscape.About CirclesFounded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform, helping telco operators launch and operate successful digital brands. Today, Circles is partnering with operators in 14 countries across 6 continents with the mission to deliver digital experiences to millions of people through our businesses.With Circles, our digital lifestyle brand, we empower and delight customers across the world by offering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services; and are active in Singapore and Australia.Circles is backed by global investors such as Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI and Founders Fund – renowned institutions with a track record of backing industry-shaking innovators.

