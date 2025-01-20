Popular NGL App Announces New Safety Features And Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NGL users now experience the safest ever version of the app.

The popular American app is laser-focusing on user safety in anticipation of a user surge following the TikTok ban.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NGL, the widely-used anonymous messaging platform, has unveiled a suite of new safety features and initiatives designed to enhance user protection and foster a more secure environment. These updates come as the app prepares for a potential influx of users in the wake of the impending TikTok ban in the United States.Enhanced User Controls:NGL has introduced several key improvements to empower users with greater control over their experience:- **Block Button**: Users can now easily block and report inappropriate content or individuals, ensuring a more personalized and comfortable interaction.- **Content Filtering**: The app has implemented advanced content filtering technology in hopes of detecting and removing inappropriate messages before they reach users.- **Age Restrictions**: To protect younger individuals, NGL has set age restrictions, restricting use of the app for people under 18.Improved Moderation and Support:To further bolster user safety, NGL has significantly expanded its moderation efforts:- **24/7 Human Moderation**: A dedicated team of human moderators now works around the clock to review flagged content and enforce community guidelines.- **Enhanced Support System**: NGL has revamped its support system, offering faster response times and more comprehensive assistance to users facing issues.Transparency and Education:NGL is committed to fostering a culture of transparency and user education:- **Safety Center**: A new Safety Center has been launched, providing users with resources, tips, and best practices for safe app usage.- **Regular Updates**: The company pledges to keep users informed about ongoing safety initiatives and feature improvements through regular updates.These new features and initiatives demonstrate NGL's commitment to creating a safer, more enjoyable experience for its growing user base. As the social media landscape continues to evolve, NGL remains dedicated to adapting and improving its platform to meet the changing needs of its users.

