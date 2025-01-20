Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired FTAI Ltd. (“FTAI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FTAI) securities between July 23, 2024 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company reported one-time engine sales as Maintenance Repair & Overhaul revenue when FTAI only performs limited repair and maintenance work on the engine assets sold; (2) FTAI presents whole engine sales as individual module sales, thereby overstating sales and demand; (3) the Company depreciates engines that are not on lease, which misleadingly lowers the reported cost of goods sold and inflates EBITDA; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging, among other things, that“FTAI materially manipulates its financials” by“exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business”,“misleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales”,“inflating Aerospace Products' EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment”, and“engaging in channel stuffing”.

On this news, FTAI's stock price fell $37.21, or 24.3%, to close at $116.08 per share on January 15, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

