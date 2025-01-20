ERP System Comparison Event To Return To The UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- IT Director, Recent Delegate BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 10th UK Lumenia Consulting ERP HEADtoHEADTM event returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes on 02-03 April. The unique format of the event brings together the leading ERP software providers, who must follow a script during their presentations, allowing ERP buyers to compare solutions like for like.The event welcomes organisations that are looking to review, upgrade or replace their ERP systems or those who simply want to find out more about the ERP marketplace and trends. It is an ideal opportunity for senior finance or IT executives and members of their ERP transformation teams to efficiently review the leading ERP products and to learn how to manage their selection process so that risk is reduced and benefits are maximised.The event will feature ERP product demonstrations from 14 leading ERP software providers. Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SME's, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Acumatica, Infor, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Sage Intacct, SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, IFS, SAP Business ByDesign, Intact iQ, Rootstock, Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&SCM and Sage.The event kicks off with the ERP vendors taking part in an 'Elevator Pitch'. During this session the vendors present a summary of their USP's to convince delegates why it would be a good idea to attend their ERP system demonstrations. Over the two days, delegates can choose to attend ERP demonstrations focused on Finance, Production, Procurement, BI & Analytics, Projects, Supply Chain or Sales. The demos are based on standardised high-level scripts which makes it easier for delegates to make an efficient apples-to-apples comparison of the leading ERP solutions.The ERP packed Agenda will include keynote presentations from Lumenia Consulting on 'Are you ERP Ready', 'What Makes Successful ERP Implementations', 'Navigating the Intersection between ERP and Digital Transformation' and 'Key Considerations when selecting a new ERP? It will also include vendor showcase presentations on key ERP topics and will display insights around new technology. Day 2 will conclude with a panel-discussion from industry end users on 'Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes', always an event highlight.There will be ample opportunities for delegates to meet with the ERP vendors within the expo area and to network, learn and compare experiences with other organisations also planning to implement ERP.There are also fantastic delegate prices up for grabs including the latest Apple Watch and One4all vouchers.The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants Lumenia Consulting who will also be on hand to offer impartial guidance and advice.For further information on the event, early bird discounts and to register please visit the event website erpheadtohead/uk

