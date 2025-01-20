Sniper Bladeworks Relocates Headquarters Back To Kansas City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global tactical and outdoor knifemaker, Sniper Bladeworks, is excited to announce the relocation of its headquarters to Kansas City, marking a homecoming for the company that launched in KC more than 15 years ago. Sniper Bladeworks' commitment to its roots and its deep connection with the Kansas City community helped drive the decision-making according to CEO Adam Pener. The previous headquarters was in Oregon, where many large knife producers have been located.

Founded by Lance Abernathy in a North Kansas City garage in 2007, Sniper Bladeworks has grown into a leading name in tactical knives. As the only major knife company in Kansas City and the broader MO-KAN region, Sniper Bladeworks is primed to build lasting relationships with local businesses, creating a unique space for collaboration and shared growth.

“After great KC businesses like Arrived Outdoors and The Shop Cigar Lounge opened their doors for highly successful Sniper events, it became obvious that we needed to move back home,” said COO Houston DeFoe.“Sniper has also been picking up great momentum with blue collar business owners that are buying our blades in bulk as tools or gifts for their teams. We love becoming the preferred brand of hard-working Americans!”

“This relocation is not just about a physical move; it's a return to where it all started,” said Lance Abernathy, Founder and Chief Design Officer of Sniper Bladeworks.“Kansas City is home to me, and I'm excited to bring Sniper Bladeworks back here, where we'll continue to craft the highest-quality knives while bringing great jobs to the area.”

Coinciding with the relocation, Sniper Bladeworks is proud to introduce its 2025 product lineup, featuring limited quantities of new and innovative designs that are now available at . The company will also be opening its flagship store in the Kansas City Northland this February, offering knife enthusiasts a place to view, purchase, and experience Sniper's full range of products.

Sniper Bladeworks' knives have become a trusted choice for professionals in law enforcement, military, and tactical teams across the nation, as well as outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. The company is especially proud that blue collar workers are increasingly reaching for their Sniper instead of constantly replacing their tools.

