Help AG Recognized As A Leader In IDC Marketscape: Middle East Managed Detection And Response (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the Middle East's trusted security advisor, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Middle East Managed Detection and Response 2024 Vendor Assessment.[1] We believe this recognition highlights Help AG's ability to deliver comprehensive MDR solutions that combine advanced technologies, threat intelligence, and 24/7 expert support to help organizations combat evolving threats and ensure compliance.

Help AG's MDR service provides organizations with actionable insights into critical security threats and abnormal network activity detected across internal and external networks, empowering them to respond swiftly and effectively.

Commenting on the achievement, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said:“We believe this recognition highlights our unwavering dedication to innovation and our commitment to making cybersecurity a strategic enabler for business success. By combining local expertise, human intelligence, and advanced automation, we proactively defend against emerging threats. We further believe being named a Leader for our MDR services reflects our clients' trust and our commitment to safeguarding their digital transformation journeys.”





According to the IDC MarketScape report, Help AG boasts years of experience, a strong team of security professionals, and a deeply rooted customer base, along with a profound understanding of threats specific to the Middle East.

The Middle East has experienced a surge in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, government entities and businesses, underscoring the urgent need for advanced cybersecurity solutions. We believe Help AG's recognition as a leader in MDR services in the Middle East comes at a pivotal time when organizations are addressing an increasingly complex threat landscape, a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and heightened cybersecurity regulations. In this context, managed detection and response (MDR) solutions help ensure organizations can meet regulatory standards.

MDR services are becoming a popular choice due to their shorter time to value than in-house security operations centers (SOCs), whose establishment can be time consuming and resource intensive. These services offer dedicated cyber defense capabilities or enhance existing SOC operations, serving as a rapid and effective alternative to resource-intensive setups. By adopting MDR services, organizations can access sophisticated threat detection and response solutions without requiring extensive infrastructure or costly in-house cybersecurity teams.

The IDC MarketScape study offers a detailed assessment of MDR providers in the Middle East, analyzing their technical capabilities, strategic vision, and customer support. It incorporates customer feedback to evaluate real-world performance and service delivery. The IDC MarketScape model provides a comprehensive framework for organizations to select the right partners for strengthening their cybersecurity strategies.

Shilpi Handa, Associate Research Director, Cybersecurity at IDC MEA, concluded:“Help AG was named a Leader as it is an ideal partner for enterprise and government organizations in need of tailored security solutions. With its flexible MDR models, extensive regional presence, and strategic investments in dedicated threat intelligence, content engineering, and technology platforms, Help AG offers a winning value proposition to its clients. Furthermore, by utilizing Help AG's MDR solutions, clients gain access to an advanced suite of tools, dynamic threat intelligence, and an integrated approach to threat detection and response.”

Help AG's MDR services stand apart due to their integration of advanced technologies, including a centralized SOAR platform, proprietary threat intelligence tools, and AI-driven analytics for anomaly detection and incident validation. These features ensure rapid threat containment and remediation actions, enabling clients to stay ahead of complex threats.

About Help AG:Help AG – an e& enterprise company, is a recognized leader in next-generation cybersecurity technology and innovation. We combine strategic consulting with bespoke information security solutions and services to empower governments and enterprises across the Middle East and Africa to secure their digital transformation journey while maintaining a competitive edge.

Leveraging e&'s robust technology portfolio, vast market reach, and deep expertise, Help AG enables organizations in the region with the tools and capabilities needed to confidently navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Our advanced security offerings, coupled with a commitment to cybersecurity innovation and compliance, ensure that our customers benefit from unparalleled resilience and agility in an increasingly digital world.

As a trusted partner to both governments and enterprises, Help AG is dedicated to fostering a secure and compliant digital environment, helping our clients thrive in their digital endeavors.

About e& enterprise:

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimizing operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.