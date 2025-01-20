Roam Ambassador Program Now Live—Earn Rewards And Build The Future Of Connectivity

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Vancouver, Canada, 20th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Roam, a leading pioneer in decentralized wireless connectivity, has announced the launch of the Roam Ambassador Program . As part of Roam's mission to build a decentralized global open wireless that provides seamless, secure WiFi by leveraging blockchain technology, Roam Ambassador Program invites passionate supporters to become key players in the company's growth and expansion.

A Global Mission, Powered by the Community

Roam is trying to build a truly community driven network, and the launch of the Ambassador Program marks a pivotal moment in the company's mission to empower individuals worldwide. With 2.1 million app users and 1.3 million self-deployed WiFi nodes across nearly 200 countries, Roam is building a decentralized network that transcends traditional telecom boundaries, providing a user-first approach to connectivity.

Roam Growth and the Ambassador Program

As part of Roam's broader vision, Roam Growth is a comprehensive platform that aims to maximize user participation and reward long-term engagement. The Roam Ambassador Program is another key component of Roam Growth , designed to empower users to turn Roam routers into sustainable income-generating tools, while contributing to the expansion of Roam's global decentralized open wireless network. This collaboration fosters individual participation and ensures that more people can engage with and help grow Roam's ecosystem.

What the Roam Ambassador Program Offers

Roam Ambassadors will be key to spreading the word about Roam's innovative services and products. By sharing Roam's vision and encouraging new users to join the ecosystem, Ambassadors will help grow the decentralized network and earn attractive rewards. Here's how the program works:



Referral Rewards : Ambassadors can earn commissions by referring new customers who purchase Roam's flagship miner, the Rainier MAX60 , through their unique referral link.

Three Reward Tiers : Ambassadors earn:



Tier 1 (0-30 units) : 50 USDT per unit sold



Tier 2 (31-80 units) : 80 USDT per unit sold

Tier 3 (80+ units) : 120 USDT per unit sold

Real-Time Tracking : Ambassadors can monitor their progress and sales through an intuitive dashboard, allowing them to adjust strategies and maximize earnings. Commission Withdrawal : Commissions can be withdrawn 37 days after cryptocurrency sales or 100 days after credit card sales.

The program is open to anyone with a passion for Roam's mission and a willingness to share the vision of a more accessible, decentralized wireless future. Ideal Ambassadors will have a strong online presence, including active social media followers on platforms like X and Telegram , and a genuine interest in sharing ideas about Web3 , DePIN , and crypto .

How to Get Started

It's easy to become a Roam Ambassador:

Visit Roam's website and log in to your account by scanning the QR code with your Roam App or using your Roam App login credentials.Go to Roam's Growth Page and press 'Apply' to fill in the form.Share your referral link with others and track your sales activity through the dashboard.

Building a Decentralized Future

Roam's Ambassador Program is not just about earning rewards-it's about contributing to the vision of a decentralized world where users control their own connectivity. As Roam continues to innovate and grow, its Ambassador Program will play a crucial role in expanding its community, building the network, and driving Crypto Mass Adoption .

Join the Roam revolution today and become part of a global community shaping the future of decentralized wireless connectivity.

About Roam

Roam is dedicated to creating a global, free-to-use wireless network that ensures free, seamless, and secure connectivity for both humans and smart devices, whether stationary or on the go. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has successfully facilitated the adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming among small to medium-sized businesses. With over 1.3 million nodes across 200 countries and 2.1 million app users, Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. On top of that, Roam users can also receive free eSIM data while building and validating WiFi nodes, positioning Roam as a leading example of mass adoption in the DePIN sector.

