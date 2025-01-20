130 JKPS Officers Promoted, SSP Srinagar Among 5 Elevated To Super Scale

The promotions, spanning batches from 2001 to 2008, were formalised through an order.

The promotions are subject to the outcome of any writ petitions currently pending before competent courts of law.

Some of the officers from the 2001 batch who have been elevated include Ms. Manjit Kour, Arun Gupta, Randhir Singh, Zulfikar Azad, and Ms. Monika Sagar, among others. The list also features several officers from subsequent batches, including Dr. S.D. Choudhary, Tanveer Jeelani, and Al-Tahir Geelani from the 2002 batch; Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Sajad Ahmad Shah, and Mamta Sharma from the 2004 batch; and Gurmeet Singh, Rasheeq Ahmad, and Mohd Ibrahim from the 2007 batch.

The 2008 batch, which has the highest number of promoted officers, includes Ayaz Ahmad Sheikh, Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, and Zulafqar Ahmad, among others. This batch comprises dynamic officers who are expected to take on increased responsibilities in maintaining law and order in the Union Territory.

The high-powered committee as per the officials convened a meeting on Wednesday and approved the names of five officers for promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

SSP Srinagar city Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, has also been promoted to the Super Time Scale (Level 13A) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service.

The order was issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti under the directives of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

