Erdogan Plans To Discuss Ending Russia's War In Ukraine With Trump

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A just and lasting peace in Ukraine must be achieved as soon as possible, and Türkiye is ready to contribute to this effort.

This was stated by Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a press following a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Robert Fico this evening in Ankara, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A just and lasting peace must be achieved in Ukraine as soon as possible, ... before the consequences of the war in our neighboring region deepen further,” Erdogan said.

He emphasized that Türkiye would continue its efforts toward this goal, noting his intention to discuss the issue with newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump.

When asked about scenarios for ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Slovak Prime Minister Fico remarked that his country is a“small player” in this context. However, he added that if the new U.S. president, inaugurated today, can end the war quickly,“he should be supported as much as possible.”

Fico stated that achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia requires a“realistic” approach.

“Let's take off the rose-tinted glasses and be a bit more realistic about achieving peace. In the current situation, it is unrealistic to expect the Russian Federation to withdraw from the territories it currently holds. At the same time, it is unrealistic to expect Ukraine to become a NATO member. This is not just the opinion of the Slovak government but an impossibility,” Fico said.

According to him, a just peace requires a solution acceptable to both sides.

During Fico's visit to Türkiye, a joint declaration was signed, elevating relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership. Additionally, agreements were signed to enhance cooperation between ministries and institutions in various sectors, including defense, defense industries, and culture.