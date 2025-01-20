عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates US Pres. Trump On Inauguration


1/20/2025 3:05:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to US President Donald trump on his inauguration.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Trump everlasting well-being and success, and further progress and prosperity to the United States. (end)
aah


MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109109965


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

