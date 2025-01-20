Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates US Pres. Trump On Inauguration

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to US President Donald on his inauguration. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Trump everlasting well-being and success, and further progress and prosperity to the United States. (end) aah

