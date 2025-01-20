The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jacob Hurwitz As A Inner Circle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jacob Hurwitz, Vice President of Controls at PG Enlighten, exemplifies the power of determination and adaptability in the lighting and controls industry. With a career spanning years of hands-on experience and leadership, Hurwitz has risen to an executive role, managing a team of nine and overseeing processes from design to quotations while eliminating roadblocks that hinder productivity.

At PG Enlighten, a leader in Lighting and Controls Rep Agencies, Hurwitz leads with a commitment to technological troubleshooting and operational efficiency. His success is driven by an innate ability to identify challenges and provide innovative solutions, making him an invaluable asset to the company and its clients.

Despite not holding a formal college degree, Hurwitz has achieved significant professional milestones, earning the Hubble Certificate for Customer Service of Excellence and reaching the executive level through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to lifelong learning. "My greatest accomplishment," he shares, "is attaining the level I am at today, and doing so without a college degree."Hurwitz attributes much of his success to the mentorship and inspiration provided by his grandfathers, Harold Hurwitz and Richard Lewis, whose legacies guide his work ethic and philosophy. At the core of his personal life is his deep connection to his wife and ten-year-old son, whom he considers his proudest achievement.

Looking ahead, Hurwitz has ambitious goals, including achieving financial freedom, establishing his own rep agency, and continuing to build meaningful professional connections. As both a mentee and mentor, he is committed to fostering growth and learning within the industry.

"Success is about learning from those who came before you and embracing criticism with an open mind," Hurwitz states. His philosophy underscores his dedication to self-improvement and leadership.

For more information about Jacob Hurwitz and his work with PG Enlighten, please contact him directly.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected

SOURCE The Inner Circle