UAE: Security Exercise In Umm Al Quwain, RAK Announced No Photos Allowed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Authorities in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah will carry out strategic field exercises on Tuesday afternoon, January 21, the UAE's of Interior (MOI) announced on Monday.

In a post on social platforms X and Instagram, MOI explained that the exercises will involve the movement of military units and helicopters as part of ongoing security drills.

Authorities have requested the public to avoid the exercise areas, refrain from taking photos, and allow units to pass freely to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the operation. Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. The exercises are part of the "Shield of the Nation 2" operation. The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and other strategic partners, is overseeing these security drills.