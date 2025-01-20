UAE Weather Tomorrow: Windy, Dusty Conditions Expected Partly Cloudy Skies To Continue

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Residents in the UAE can expect windy and dusty conditions on Tuesday, January 21, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the weather department, winds will be moderate to fresh from the northwest, with gusts reaching speeds of 15kmph to 30kmph, potentially rising up to 50kmph at times. These strong winds may cause blowing dust and sand across the land.

The weather in some parts of the UAE will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Tuesday, particularly in northern areas. Although the country has been enjoying cool winter temperatures, humidity levels are predicted to rise by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially over some internal areas regions. The sea conditions are forecasted to be moderate to rough, with very rough waters expected at times in the Arabian Gulf. In the Oman Sea, conditions will remain moderate to rough at times.