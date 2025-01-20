The Football Insider With Mikael Silvestre: Amorim's Shock Tactics Might Just Work

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Manchester United players will this week be in total and utter shock after the manager labelled them the worst side in the club's history.

I have never seen this before in the English game and Ruben Amorim has obviously thought he has no option but to pull the trigger on attacking them with everything he has.

He has the backing of the owners to do whatever it takes to truly shake things up and he has put his neck on the line with this one.

Will it work? I don't think anyone can guess what will happen at Old Trafford these days but I admire him for it and just hope it does the trick.

The players deserve it. The performance at Old Trafford was awful and Brighton could, and should, have won by an even greater margin.

Noussair Mazraoui, who has been one of the better players this season, failed with even the basics of defending for the first goal and all of the back three could not do the basics - stuff you learn at youth level.

When I look at the United squad there are two players who are key to turning this around in the form of Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes. They are not just crucial for their ability but they are, in my opinion, the only ones capable of leading by example and working with Amorim to get this group of players working together every week and not just when they have a big game against the likes of Liverpool or Arsenal.

Harry and Bruno need to look in the mirror and take the manager's words on board – and then influence the rest of the team to at least try and salvage some dignity from this season.

Once you take Marcus Rashford and Antony out of the squad – which looks likely in the coming weeks – this is a group that have the talent and spirit that Manchester United need. But the league table doesn't lie and right now they are hovering just above relegation and rightfully so.

To rub salt in the wounds at Old Trafford, it's hard to see past Liverpool winning the league this year and they have a nice gap now and a game in hand.

Nobody seems to be able to put a run together to challenge them and Arsenal again slipped up at the weekend. I can see Liverpool cruising to this title in the next few weeks unless they start to feel the pressure.

Football is cyclical and it wasn't that long ago there were troubles at Anfield and United were on top. The reds from Old Trafford were dominant and it seemed they would continue to be the county's premier club for years to come.

But right now it is a horrible time to be a United fan – especially when you look at the league table.

(Former French defender Mikael Silvestre won five Premier League titles with Manchester United. He was also part of the United team that won the 2008 Champions League title)