DENSO Exhibits At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, New Delhi

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) DENSO Exhibits at Bharat Mobility Global 2025, New Delhi "Pioneering Next-generation Cutting-Edge Technologies"

KARIYA, JAPAN, Jan 20, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading global mobility supplier, is excited to announce its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from January 17 to 22, 2025. This reflects the growing capabilities and innovations within the Indian automotive sector.



DENSO's is located under the prestigious NASSCOM Pavilion to position itself as a leading Advance Technology provider, at Booth No: H3 B2, Hall 3, 1st Floor, where the company will present its latest Global and India advancements across several key verticals.

DENSO aims to be an inspiring company that creates a brighter future for all people through its commitment to being“Green” and creating“Peace of Mind”, highlighting its commitment to promote environmental sustainability and to reduce traffic fatalities, through its latest technologies and solutions tailored for the evolving Indian automotive landscape.

Semiconductors, Electrification & ADAS Technology

DENSO is showcasing its Leading-edge Innovations across numerous fields like Semiconductors to explore the potential of Silicon carbide (Si & SiC), groundbreaking Electrification technologies showcasing SiC-based Inverters and Heat pump system enhancing EV performance, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Technology like GSP3 Global Safety Package, to assist drivers and prevent collisions, MW (Millimeter Wave) Radar & Vision Sensors to enhance traffic safety of driver, passenger and pedestrian.

Market Solutions:“Solwer” Brand for Social Innovation

The“Solwer” brand presents a Solutions provider harnessing data-driven technology powered by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to drive social innovation and expand to a mobility-centered society. It includes platforms like 'KAIZENã€€IoT' for factory productivity optimization, 'Vehicle Digital Inspection' for automated valuation, 'Transport & Warehouse Management' to optimize logistics cost, 'Mobility Aftermarket SuperApp' marketplace, 'Carbon Footprint Management' for achieving sustainability goals.

