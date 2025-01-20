Sparkle Clean Tech Licenses Oil & Gas Water Treatment Technologies From Siemens Energy, Inc.

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Sparkle Clean Tech, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven solutions for upstream Oil and customers, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Siemens Energy to license Intellectual Property from their upstream oil and gas related water solutions portfolio. The license includes technologies for primary, secondary and tertiary oily water treatment, such as Corrugated Plates, Hydrocyclones, Flotation Units, Walnut Shell filters, as well as regenerable membrane-based technologies. This license includes intellectual property such as patents, copyrights and trade secrets. The technologies effectively address the water and wastewater needs of the oil and gas industry.

Sparkle Clean Tech will license Siemens Energy's MonosepTM Nutshell Filtration; PerfomediaTM adsorption technology; VeirsepTM and SpinsepTM Flotation with Brise DGF Pumps or Eductors; FoldedFloTM DAF; Liquid/Liquid Hydro cyclones with TL1.05TM Liners; and Corrugated Plate separators, along with the associated intellectual property.

The integration of these technologies will expand Sparkle Clean Tech's portfolio of sustainable and integrated offerings into the treatment of water and wastewater produced in Oil & Gas exploration and production facilities.

Mike Foster, Director of Sparkle Clean Tech, stated, "Water and wastewater management in Oil & Gas exploration and production is critical for our customers who are looking for answers to improve efficiency, make their operations more sustainable, and comply with environmental regulations and standards. This license adds to our growing integrated technology portfolio and provides yet another sustainable solution for our customers."

Sumeet Mehra, CEO Sparkle Clean Tech, stated further "We are thrilled to announce the licence of Siemens Energy's oil and gas water and wastewater treatment technologies. This strategic move reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive and sustainable solutions to our customers in the oil and gas industry. The addition of these cutting-edge technologies to our portfolio not only expands our capabilities but also strengthens our position as a leader in integrated water solutions. We are confident that these licenses will play a significant role in supporting our customers' waste and efficiency goals while contributing to the preservation of our environment."

The licensed portfolio of technologies focuses on the treatment of oil & gas wastewater from production wells, while the Brise & Perfomedia process offers an efficient wastewater treatment solution designed to remove pollutants from produced wastewater. Both processes offer significant advancements in waste management within the oil and gas industry.

Sparkle Clean Tech is committed to driving innovation and sustainability within the oil and gas sector. By licensing Siemens Energy's upstream water treatment technologies, Sparkle Clean Tech aims to offer comprehensive solutions that support customers' waste and efficiency goals, while also contributing to environmental preservation.

About Sparkle Clean Tech:

Sparkle Clean Tech is a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions for upstream Oil and Gas customers. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Sparkle Clean Tech aims to optimize operations and support customers' environmental goals while driving efficiency and profitability.

Sparkle Clean Tech's other solutions include treatment technologies for water and wastewater management. Utilizing specialized Ultrafiltration, Reverse Osmosis, Desalination, and High Purity Water technologies, Sparkle addresses the needs of diverse industries including Lithium, Microelectronics, Mining among others. With a global customer footprint, Sparkle has executed several projects in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink