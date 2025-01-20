Stock Gains Potentially Poised For Extension, Building Momentum
Nasdaq-100 futures are currently approximately 3% below their all-time highs, while the S&P 500 is down by less than 2% from its highs. However, fear has been driving stock markets for over a month now, according to a widely recognised sentiment index. This divergence suggests further potential upside for Stocks rather than indications of a problem.
