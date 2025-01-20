Tesollo Targets US Market With New 'Multi-Joint Robotic Hand Lineup'

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Tesollo targets US with new 'multi-joint robotic hand lineup'

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

South Korean robotic gripper specialist Tesollo says it will target the US market with its multi-joint robotic hand lineup, part of the Delto Gripper series.

The company showcased its at the recent CES event, the world's largest and IT exhibition. The demonstrations included its humanoid robotic hand, DG-5F (Delto Gripper 5-Finger).

With a hand span of approximately 20 cm, comparable to an adult male's hand, the DG-5F features 20 degrees of freedom (DoF), enabling it to closely mimic human hand movements. Equipped with human-level dexterity, it represents a major step in robotic manipulation.

A Tesollo representative says:“The DG-5F is designed with a directive drive type, making it easy to control and ensuring durability and maintainability. It serves as a reliable development platform for humanoid robotic manipulation.”

Also featured at Tesollo's booth was the DG-3F05, recipient of the CES 2025 Innovation Award in the robotics category.

The award-winning DG-3F05 is a three-finger gripper, each finger equipped with four joints, offering a wide range of gripping motions adaptable to various industrial tasks. It is engineered to automate processes traditionally performed manually, providing a versatile solution for industrial applications.

Tesollo says it aims to leverage its participation and Innovation Award recognition at CES 2025 to expand product supply references and elevate the Delto Gripper brand's recognition both in the United States and internationally.