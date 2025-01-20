Education Ministry, El Hassan Youth Award Stakeholders Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) – The of Education discussed bilateral cooperation and a partnership with the El Hassan Youth Award on Monday, aiming to develop youth skills, enhance their abilities, and foster values of growth, belonging, and active citizenship.During a meeting with ministry stakeholders, the award director, Ayman Al-Mufleh, emphasized the importance of the partnership between the ministry and the award. He highlighted the award's goal of increasing participation from education directorates in its programs.The Ministry's Secretary-General for Educational Affairs, Nawaf Ajarmeh, underscored the significance of reinforcing the principle of partnership between the ministry and the award, supporting the efforts of its teams, and addressing any challenges that might hinder its progress.The philosophy of the El Hassan Youth Award is rooted in a set of high human values that embody concepts of freedom, justice, cooperation, participation, love, responsibility, and belonging. It encourages making productive use of free time, increasing productivity, and serving the community and environment. The award offers young people aged 14 to 25 the chance to participate in meaningful competitions through three levels, an initiative that has been in place since 1984.The award's programs aim to promote participation over competition, measure individual progress based on personal development rather than fixed benchmarks, and allow participants to choose activities according to their interests without external pressure.