Travelingwiki Foundation Spends Third Year In A Row At YMCA Of Des Moines MLK Prayer Breakfast To Support Iowa Resources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For a Second Year in a Row, TravelingWiki's CEO Engages with Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen, at the MLK Prayer Breakfast

For a Second Year in a Row, TravelingWiki's CEO with Cameron Nicholson, CEO & President YMCA of Des Moines, at the MLK Prayer Breakfast

For a Second Year in a Row, TravelingWiki's CEO with Josh Mandelbaum, Des Moines CouncilMember & Expert Attorney, at the MLK Prayer Breakfast

TravelingWiki's CEO with Iowa State Rep., Vice Chair of Iowa Black Caucus, & YMCA of Des Moines 2025 MLK Prayer Breakfast "Make A Difference" Award Winner, Ako Abdul-Samad

Engagement as part of TravelingWiki Foundation's Third Consecutive YMCA of Des Moines MLK Prayer Breakfast Incl. Community, Religious, Education & Other Leaders

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following rapid growth across 50 US states, and an extensive investment into resources for those in Iowa with a new Des Moines location, TravelingWiki reflected on its growth of relationships in Iowa by attending its third consecutive YMCA of Des Moines MLK Prayer Breakfast at Drake University, where TravelingWiki will launch its new Experiential Learning Capstone Program later this week. Part of the impetus for this work with all ages in Des Moines is engaging with data relevant to the community members we serve. Specifically, this follows experts on Neurodiversity noting at the 2025 CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, which it started with the offering of its resources via one or more online community resource databases offered by libraries. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about our impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google's AI described TravelingWiki's“Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation's non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation's free resources in 12 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes,“TravelingWiki valued learning from community leaders about topics such as innovation in affordable housing and community engagement activities as we learn about the most timely ways to serve the community. We take this work very seriously, and we are committed to leveraging as many resources as possible to assist as many as possible.”

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.

Connect With The Above Stakeholder:

TravelingWiki Foundation Website:

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn:



Jonathan Sutter

TravelingWiki Foundation

+1 404-403-3333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.