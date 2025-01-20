Redemption of green convertible bonds (OCEANEs vertes)

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN : FR0011995588), an international player in energy, announces the redemption at maturity of its green convertible bonds (code ISIN: FR00140001X1)

Initially issued for 200 million euros in January 20211, then increased to 250 million euros in July 20222, these bonds were fully reimbursed, in cash, on January 13, 2025.

The company is also continuing to secure its long-term financing with sustainable solutions. As a reminder, the latest syndicated bank loan, concluded in July 20243 , and increased to 324 million euros in November 20244, is structured as an“impact” financing. In addition to having guaranteed the refinancing of the convertible bonds, this financing is aligned with Voltalia's Mission objectives, supporting activities that contribute to social development and climate change mitigation.