Creekside Chiropractic Expands To New State-Of-The-Art Facility In Holladay, Utah Salt Lake City, UT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creekside Chiropractic Office

Creekside Chiropractic Building Exterior

Creekside Chiropractic Traction Set Up

Dr. Eric Brown with Traction Patient

Dr. Eric Brown with Chiropractic Patient

Creekside Chiropractic is excited to announce its relocation to a larger, state-of-the-art facility at 4141 South Highland Drive, Suite 203, Holladay, Utah

- Dr. Eric Brown

HOLLADAY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creekside Chiropractic is excited to announce its relocation to a larger, state-of-the-art facility at 4141 South Highland Drive, Suite 203, Holladay, Utah. This move represents a major milestone in Creekside Chiropractic's commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and establishing itself as a leading provider of chiropractic services in Holladay, Millcreek, and the Greater Salt Lake Area.

The new facility is designed to enhance patient experience through its spacious treatment areas, cutting-edge equipment, and expanded offerings. With this upgrade, Creekside Chiropractic aims to be a one-stop destination for chiropractic care and holistic health services.

“Our new space allows us to bring in additional providers, incorporate advanced therapies, and create an environment that supports transformative health outcomes for our patients,” said Dr. Eric Brown, founder of Creekside Chiropractic.“This move aligns with our mission to offer innovative, patient-centered care that delivers long-term health and wellness.”

What Sets Creekside Chiropractic Apart?

At the core of Creekside Chiropractic's practice is its expertise in Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP), a research-backed technique that emphasizes spinal alignment and postural correction for sustainable results.

“We stand out by delivering measurable outcomes through CBP, integrating advanced diagnostic tools, personalized treatment plans, and follow-up assessments to show tangible improvements,” Dr. Brown explained.

Key features of CBP care include:

.Postural Correction: Restoring spinal alignment to improve overall health and function.

.Evidence-Based Care: Utilizing research-supported techniques and advanced diagnostics like digital X-rays and posture analysis software.

.Long-Term Results: Focusing on solutions that go beyond temporary relief, enhancing mobility, energy, and quality of life.

.Progress Tracking: Patients can see their improvements through follow-up imaging and assessments.

Exciting New Services Coming in 2025

With the expanded space, Creekside Chiropractic is introducing an array of innovative services to better address patients' needs:

.Weight Loss Programs

.Neuropathy Care

.Spinal Decompression Therapy

.SoftWave Therapy

.Advanced CBP Techniques

These services are tailored to target a wide range of health challenges, including chronic pain, postural imbalances, and overall wellness optimization.

A Commitment to Transformative Care

The new clinic continues to prioritize a welcoming, patient-centered approach. New patients can expect thorough consultations, comprehensive examinations, and personalized care plans focusing on their specific health concerns.

Creekside Chiropractic also boasts a growing number of success stories, including a patient who, after years of debilitating migraines, regained her quality of life through CBP care.“Hearing how our treatments have changed lives drives us to keep improving and expanding our services,” said Dr. Brown.

Future Goals for Creekside Chiropractic

The relocation sets the stage for significant growth in 2025 and beyond, including:

.Increasing patient volume while maintaining high-quality care.

.Rolling out innovative services to address diverse health needs.

.Expanding its team of healthcare providers to foster multidisciplinary care.

.Strengthening ties with the local community through outreach and wellness events.

“This new facility reflects our vision of becoming a holistic health hub where cutting-edge care meets community connection,” Dr. Brown shared.

Contact Information

For more details about Creekside Chiropractic's new location and services, or to schedule an appointment, please call 801-256-6675 or visit .

Related Searches

Chiropractor In Holladay Utah

Chiropractor in Salt Lake City

Dr. Eric Brown

Creekside Chiropractic

+1 801-693-4088

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Other

How to Use a Neck Denneroll for Spinal Traction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.