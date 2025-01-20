Donald Trump Inauguration: Performances, Policy Moves, And What To Expect

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As President-elect Donald prepares for his second presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025, the event promises to be a momentous occasion filled with significance and high expectations. Returning to the White House after a tumultuous first term, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C.

While the ceremony will follow traditional presidential customs, it will stand out due to unique factors such as the expected frigid temperatures, the indoor location at the US Capitol, and key policy actions Trump plans to implement immediately, signaling the start of his ambitious second term.

The event will be closely watched for both symbolic gestures and the policy directions he aims to take, setting the tone for his next four years in office.

Inaugural ceremony changes

In a break from tradition, Trump has decided to move the swearing-in ceremony indoors due to expected frigid temperatures in the low 20s. This marks the first time since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration in 1985 that the event will take place inside the US Capitol.

Although the smaller venue will limit the usual crowd size on the National Mall, the decision is aimed at protecting attendees from extreme weather .

Security and safety

As with any high-profile inauguration, security will be tight. Trump's second inauguration is expected to see an unprecedented level of safety protocols, given the events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and heightened political tensions. Washington, D.C. will be a focal point for protests and demonstrations, so there will be a strong emphasis on maintaining order while ensuring that the event proceeds smoothly.