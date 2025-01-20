Face Mask Market Projected To Surpass US$69 Billion By 2030 At A 8.18% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The consumables is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.56% to reach a market size of US$59.631 billion in 2030 from US$46.654 billion in 2025.

- AnalystNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the face mask market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$68.982 billion in 2030.The face mask market consists of different types of face masks being offered in the market such as sheet masks, clay masks, peel-off masks, cream masks, gel masks, mud masks, and exfoliating masks among others for targeting many skin-related concerns such as anti-aging, hydration, moisturization, acne & blemish control, skin brightening , pre minimization among other issues. The market consists of both natural & organic ingredients such as charcoal, green tea, and others along with synthetic ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol, and others.The benefits offered by face masks such as readiness in usage, easy application, natural products benefit in the form of face mask and others are driving the market growth. The demand for face masks is increasing due to rising consumer awareness driven by internet penetration and a shift toward natural, non-toxic products that enhance skin health and repair. Social media influencers play a significant role in fuelling the market demand of the overall skin care market including face masks.The market is anticipated to witness continued product innovation such as LED masks, and smart masks with increasing use of active ingredients due to increasing demand for skin care across regions driving the face mask market also. The market will witness brands focus on organic and natural ingredients. The packaging will also evolve towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging due to rising sustainability concerns. For example, in October 2024, KAIST, The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, developed an LED mask that shows 340% improved efficacy.Access sample report or view details:The face mask market by product type is segmented into clay masks, gel masks, sheet masks, and others. Clay masks include bentonite clay and French green clay, which primarily detoxifies and absorbs the oil, and other types dealing with different skin disorders. Gel masks are preferred for hydrating and soothing effects. The demand for gel masks also arises because of sensitive or dry skin. The sheet mask category encompasses ampoule sheet masks with intensive treatment, bio-cellulose masks for superior adhesion and moisture holding, and charcoal sheet masks for deep cleansing. The Other segment includes face masks such as cream and peel-off masks, During the forecast period, the clay mask segment is anticipated to have the largest market share while the sheet mask segment will grow fast due to more convenience and targeted application.The face mask market by packaging type is segmented into tubes, sachets, and containers/jars. The tubes segment uses plastic tubes for packaging face masks allowing convenience in dispensing, it is portable and allows protection from contamination. Sachets are used as single-use pouches or one-time-use pouches, generally made of plastic for packaging face masks. During the forecast period, the sachets segment will be growing at the fastest rate due to cost-effectiveness allowing affordability for consumers and helping to cover more customers.The face mask market by distribution channel is segmented into online and offline. The online segment will be growing at the fastest rate due to the increasing e-commerce industry allowing convenience for customers to buy.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific would be the fastest-growing face mask market as well as it will dominate the market due to the increasing demand for products in countries such as South Korea, India, Australia, and China. This is mainly attributed to the growth in demand for skincare products, as the region highly focuses on beauty and self-care due to its strong cultural emphasis. In recent years, continuous product innovations have emerged in response to changing consumer preferences, with manufacturers introducing advanced formulations to cater to diverse skin concerns.The report includes the major players operating in the face mask market: Advanced AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, Avon, Dr. Jart+, Have & Be USA, Inc., EMINENCE ORGANIC SKINCARE, Estée Lauder Inc, L'Oréal Paris, THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, TONYMOLY, and Unilever among others.The market analytics report segments the face mask market as follows:.By Product Type.Clay MaskoBentonite ClaymadeoFrench Green ClayoOthers.Gel Mask.Sheet MaskoAmpoule Sheet MasksoBio-Cellulose MasksoCharcoal Sheet MasksoOthers.Others.By Packaging TypeoTubesoSachetsoContainers/Jars.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUnited KingdomoSpainoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoTaiwanoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Advanced AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION.Avon.donnabellaluxuryskincare.Dr. Jart+, Have & Be USA, Inc..EMINENCE ORGANIC SKINCARE.Estée Lauder Inc.L'Oréal Paris.THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.TONYMOLY.UnileverExplore More Reports:.Global Skin Care Market:.Pore Strips Market:.CBD Skincare Market:Reasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies, socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 and forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

