Social Affairs Minister Discusses Cooperation With Kuwait Financial Intelligence Unit
1/20/2025 9:04:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila discussed on Monday with the Chairman of Kuwait financial Intelligence Unit (KWFIU) Dr. Hamad Al-Mukrad ways to enhance joint cooperation to support Kuwait's efforts in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.
In a press statement, the Ministry said the meeting focused on enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise between the two entities, contributing to improving procedures related to the Ministry of Social Affairs and aligning with international standards in this domain.
According to the statement, Al-Huwaila commended the efforts of the ministryآ's team and emphasized the importance of leveraging national expertise and international experiences to strengthen compliance with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
She also stressed the leadershipآ's commitment to supporting the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, ensuring the highest standards of integrity and protecting the country's financial system.
The minister reiterated that these efforts reflect Kuwaitآ's adherence to implementing supreme directives and reinforcing its international standing in combating financial crimes and terrorism financing.
The meeting was attended by KWFIU Deputy Chairman Yousef Al-Omar, National Committee Secretary Maryam Al-Essa, and several officials from the ministry. (end)
