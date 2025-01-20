IIT Kanpur’s Annual Startup Festival ‘Abhivyakti’ Kicks Off with a Power-Packed Day of Innovation and Collaboration

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 20th January, 2025: IIT Kanpur’s flagship annual startup festival, Abhivyakti, commenced its latest edition, celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation. The first day saw impactful discussions, exciting product launches, and strategic collaborations, bringing together visionary leaders, industry experts, academicians, and students.

The opening ceremony set an inspiring tone, emphasizing the critical role of innovation in shaping India’s global leadership. Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, "At IIT Kanpur, we believe that the innovations we drive today will build the India of tomorrow. This festival showcases the power of collaboration and what can be achieved when bright minds come together. Let’s work together to create solutions that not only solve problems but also unlock new possibilities for our country."

Following this, IIT Kanpur unveiled a Phase Change Material-Based Thermal Management System, developed by Prof. Sri Sivakumar. This energy-efficient technology improves cold chain logistics, offering superior thermal conductivity and energy storage for applications like ice cream storage and food preservation. Prof. Agrawal waved the green flag and officially launched the product, marking a significant moment in the festival. As part of the launch, the Director donated two ice cream carts equipped with this system to local vendors, supporting small businesses and advancing energy-efficient solutions.

A significant moment during the event was Mr. Sudatta Mandal, Deputy Managing Director of SIDBI Bank, presenting a corpus letter of ₹5 crore to Prof. Agarwal for defense startups. This funding will serve as a vital boost to support defense-focused entrepreneurship and innovation, underscoring the growing importance of India’s startup ecosystem in the defense sector.

The festival also featured SIIC-backed startups, showcasing innovative solutions across various industries. Guests toured the booths, engaging with startup teams and discovering cutting-edge products. Additionally, the launch of new cohorts for the Centre of Excellence in Drones, MedTech and AI/ML reinforced IIT Kanpur’s leadership in research and technological development.

The panel discussions served as the intellectual cornerstone of the day, with eminent speakers offering insights into key issues. Topics included strategies for making India a tech powerhouse, the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure, and the ethical challenges surrounding AI/ML. These discussions provided actionable insights into scaling technological solutions and ensuring responsible innovation.

Leadership talks by Mr. Soumanil Mukherjee and Dr. Abhay Jere highlighted adaptive leadership in today’s evolving tech landscape and the transformative power of collaboration and innovation in nation-building. Their inspiring narratives energized the audience.

Key moments of the day included the signing of two important MoUs. One with Tally aims to advance financial technology solutions, while the other with the Government Institute of Medical Sciences focuses on collaborative research in MedTech innovations for better healthcare delivery.

As the first day of Abhivyakti concluded, excitement and optimism filled the air. The festival reaffirmed IIT Kanpur’s crucial role in shaping the future of technology and entrepreneurship in India, with more announcements, discussions, and networking opportunities set for the following days.





