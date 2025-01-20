SmartQ, a Compass Group company, revolutionizes the Maha Kumbh 2025 Experience with World-Class Food Services

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) India, 20th January 2025: The world's largest spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh 2025, is currently underway in Prayagraj, welcoming more than 40 crore devotees from across the globe. Enhancing this monumental event, SmartQ, a subsidiary of Compass Group, the fastest-growing food and facility management services provider, is revolutionising the pilgrims' culinary experience with its state-of-the-art SmartQ Rasoi Food Court.

Strategically positioned in Sector 6, near Nagavasuki Mandir and Rehen Basera, the SmartQ Rasoi Food Court has been meticulously designed to serve millions of visitors through a seamless blend of modern innovation, eco-conscious practices and cultural heritage.



Vikas Chawla, Managing Director of Compass Group India, remarked, “Maha Kumbh is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual event that brings together millions of devotees in an extraordinary display of faith and tradition. Compass Group India is honoured to be a part of this sacred gathering, where our strategically located SmartQ Rasoi Food court is a culinary oasis in the heart of this festival.”



Krishna Wage, Founder & CEO, SmartQ said, “Being a part of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a profound honour for SmartQ. We’re proud to serve not just food but heartfelt moments, blending tradition, innovation, and sustainability. Together, let’s celebrate faith, community, and the rich culinary heritage of India.”



Key Features of SmartQ Rasoi Foodcourt:

1. Tech-Enabled Convenience: A fully integrated digital ordering system ensuring a seamless dining experience for all visitors, minimising wait times and enhancing service efficiency.

2. Round-the-Clock Service: The food court provides uninterrupted service to meet the diverse needs of pilgrims and visitors at any hour of the day.

3. Diverse Culinary Offerings: The 10 specialised counters offer an extensive menu ranging from traditional North and South Indian fare to international favourites, including Domino's Pizza and authentic Chinese cuisine by Hong's Kitchen.

4. Affordability for All: With prices ranging from ₹10 to ₹300, the food court maintains exceptional quality while ensuring affordability for all visitors.

5. Sustainability at the Core: The facility operates with a zero-plastic policy, utilising eco-friendly packaging solutions and implementing comprehensive waste management systems.

6. Supporting NCC Battalions: Dedicated service to NCC battalions managing crowd control, delivering fresh, nutritious meals to 300 personnel per battalion daily.

SmartQ, powered by Compass Group India, is crafting a new paradigm in large-scale event catering. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge digital technology with traditional culinary excellence, the company is setting unprecedented benchmarks in food service management.



About Compass Group India

Compass Group India is a part of Compass Group, one of the world’s leading providers of food and support services. Compass Group operates across 33 countries and employs and engages with over 600,000 people serving 5.5 billion meals per year globally.

Since 2008, Compass Group India has been partnering with clients and consumers in the workplace, education, and healthcare sectors to shape a happier, healthier and sustainable world, every day. It operates in 850+ client locations across India, with presence in over 45 cities, delivering more than 1.1 million meals every day and managing over 200 Mn sq.ft of facilities spaces. With the support of 38,000 plus team members, our sector-focused approach gives clients access to unparalleled experience, global best practices, and market-leading innovations. Compass Group India has been recognised for partnering and delivering great services and has been awarded 'Most Admired Food Innovation of the Year Award', Coca Cola Golden Spoon Award, “Business Leader of the Year” and many others.







