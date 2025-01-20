UNRWA head welcomes Gaza ceasefire, hostage swap agreement

(MENAFN) The head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) expresses support for the Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, calling it a crucial step to alleviate the suffering of the people in the enclave.



"I welcome the announcement about the cease-fire in Gaza. Many have been hoping for this moment for the past 15 months," Philippe Lazzarini writes on X following the implementation of the agreement between Israel and Hamas.



"This agreement will finally bring much needed respite for the people of Gaza and the release of hostages," he adds, further emphasizing, "What’s needed is rapid, unhindered & uninterrupted humanitarian access and supplies to respond to the tremendous suffering caused by this war."



The ceasefire, which was delayed due to Israeli claims that Hamas did not release a list of captives, begins at 11:15 AM local time (0915 GMT) on Sunday, after being originally scheduled for 8:30 AM.



After nearly a three-hour delay, the agreement is enacted, with Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, transferring three Israeli captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza City. Under the terms of the agreement, 90 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons are expected to be released on the first day of the ceasefire.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109108737