Russians Launch Missile Strike On Shostka Damaging Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched a missile strike on Shostka, Sumy region, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Today, January 20, the enemy carried out a missile strike on Shostka community. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries. However, residential apartment buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged,” the message states.

All necessary services are currently working at the scene, and the extent of the damage caused by the attack is being assessed.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that overnight, the Ukrainian forces successfully shot down 22 Russian drones over Sumy region.