Cryptocurrency Market Research 2025-2029

The cryptocurrency market is forecasted to grow by USD 39.74 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency by retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the cryptocurrency market growth during the next few years. Also, rising inclination toward digital currency and growth of blockchain will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cryptocurrency market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investment in digital assets, increased availability of crypto wallets, and increase in fintech spending.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryptocurrency market vendors. Also, the cryptocurrency market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



AlphaPoint Corp.

Binance Holdings Ltd.

Bit2Me

Bitfury Group Ltd.

Cardano

CEX.IO Corp.

Coinbase Global Inc.

DOGECOIN

FMR LLC

Gemini Trust Co. LLC

KuCoin

Ledger SAS

Marathon Digital Holdings

Pantera Capital

PT Pintu Kemana Saja

Riot Platforms Inc.

Ripple Labs Inc.

Shiba Inu

Valora Inc.

WazirX Xapo Bank Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Cryptocurrency Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Cryptocurrency Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Bitcoin - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Ethereum - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 Market opportunity by Type

9 Market Segmentation by Component

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Component

9.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Market opportunity by Component

10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

