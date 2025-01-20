(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 Software 1.2 Hardware



2.1 Private colleges

2.2 State universities 2.3 Community colleges



3.1 Undergraduate

3.2 Masters 3.3 PhD

4.1 APAC

Get a glance at the contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The higher education software market in Vietnam is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This market consists of two main segments: support and solutions. The solutions segment includes learning management systems (LMSs), enterprise resource planning (ERP), adaptive learning software (ALS), content management systems (CMS), and other solutions. The support segment encompasses education apps, digital educational publishing, learning analytics, and others. The implementation of such software is expected to streamline information collection and record maintenance processes within Vietnam's higher education sector. For instance, Genius Education Management, a web and mobile program, was specifically designed to manage daily operations for schools, colleges, and universities in Vietnam. This cloud-based ERP solution offers a mobile application for teachers, students, and parents to access real-time updates from anywhere. Integrating diverse data from various colleges and universities is a complex task. Utilizing analytics software allows higher educational institutions to seamlessly access and integrate data across multiple systems. It also enables data-driven decisions regarding student performance, leading to improved success rates. The demand for learning analytics and assessment tools in Vietnam is still in its infancy. The shift towards active learning techniques and changes in educational content delivery methods have fueled the need for various higher education software. Additionally, there is a growing preference for cloud-based classroom management systems due to their ease of integration with existing LMS and supporting software like CMS. Global technology vendors offering learning analytics, gamification solutions, assessment tools, and content authoring are expected to expand and capitalize on this opportunity. Adaptive learning technology is gaining popularity in the higher education sector, providing personalized, self-paced learning experiences. The use of adaptive learning analytics helps analyze student data to enhance learning and teaching. Adaptive learning systems customize the learning platform based on individual student needs using adaptive learning analytics data. Government initiatives, such as the National Digital Transformation Program through 2025, aim to expand Vietnam's ICT industry, which was worth USD 20 billion in 2019, at an annual growth rate of 10% to 15% between 2021 and 2025. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for software in higher education, thereby boosting the growth of the higher education market in Vietnam through the software segment during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

In Vietnam's Higher Education landscape, continuous learning and professional development are increasingly valued for career progression and personal growth. Secondary school graduates have various options, including universities, colleges, institutes, and vocational training centers, for academic pursuits. Undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, professional certifications, doctoral programs, certificates, and diplomas are available in various fields, from technology to business and beyond. Digital technologies play a significant role, with online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, augmented reality, and remote learning enabling academic continuity. Youth population, the largest demographic in Vietnam, benefits from educational technology, which enhances practical skills, analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, and creativity. The integration of technology in higher education fosters a more engaging and effective learning experience.

Market Overview

In Vietnam's higher education landscape, continuous learning and professional development are prioritized for young individuals seeking to advance their careers and personal growth. Secondary schooling sets the foundation for university, college, institute, and vocational training, leading to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, certificates, and diplomas. Academic pursuits span various fields, including arts, economics, engineering, law, science, and more, delivered through on-premises and cloud-based institutions. Vocational training and doctoral programs offer practical skills and research opportunities, while career progression, professional networks, and community advancement are essential benefits. Earning potential and employment prospects are significant motivators, with analytical thinking, leadership capabilities, creativity, and a skilled workforce in high demand. Digital technologies, such as online learning platforms, virtual classrooms, interactive simulations, and augmented reality, are transforming educational opportunities. Content Collaboration, Campus Management, Managed Services, and Professional Services cater to diverse needs. Global educational trends remote learning, academic continuity, and curriculum requirements. The youth population's educational infrastructure and technological advancements are shaping the future of Vietnam's higher education market.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis



DuyTan University

FPT Corporation

Hanoi University of Science and Technology

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Ho Chi Minh City Open University

Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH)

Hoa Sen University

Hocmai Education Inc.

ILA Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Pearson Plc RMIT University

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio