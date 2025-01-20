Artist Jill Krutick Selected To Exhibit At The Grand Palais, Paris: Salon Comparaisons 2025: Expressionnisme Abstrait

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water Tiger 3 & 4 by Jill Krutick to be exhibited at the Grand Palais in Paris, France

Krutick to exhibit Eco Mixed Artworks at Art Capital 2025, which opens February 18th and runs through February 22nd

- Jill KrutickPARIS, FRANCE, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jill Krutick, a New York-based artist, has been selected to be one of 19 artists participating in a highly curated international group exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris, France. Krutick will be joining the Abstract Expressionism Group at the“Salon Comparaisons 2025 .” On the occasion of ART CAPITAL 2025, Comparisons presents 35 groups which correspond to as many sensitivities or trends in current art.Krutick will be presenting her "Water Tiger" mixed media paintings. "Water Tiger" is an eco-based themed painting that explores the use of texture, form and color to examine the eco-challenges facing our sea. A complex interplay of watercolor, oil paint, and acrylic mediums, together with various paper collage and plastic materials help tell the story. The work examines the open, fluid, and reflective effects of water -- as well as the debris that clutters it.Krutick will also be exhibiting two smaller works (6 x 8 inches; 15 x 20 cm), "Looking Up, 2024" and "Cousin It, 2024." Both works are ink on yupo paper.The event will be open to the public.Vernissage (Opening) will be on February 18th from 3pm - 10PMSalon Comparaisons 2025, GRAND PALAIS, 3 Av. du Général EisenhowerWednesday, February 19th......................11am - 8pmThursday, February 20th...........................11am - 8pmFriday, February 21st....................................11am - 10pmSaturday, February 22nd...........................10am - 6pmAbstract Expressionist Artists Participating :BOLDRIN, SergioBUSCA, FrancescaDAWNLEY, KimberleyGARO, BernardGOUVEIAC, CeliaHOPKINS, PeterKRUTICK, JillLEFERME, AdélaideMARE, HannaMAS, AlexandraOLSON, SarahOROSCHAKOFF, Haralampi G.POHU LEFÈVRE, FrançoisREIFENBERG, DodiROSS, ArabellaRYAN, AnnemarieSPADINI, EnnioVASSIL, NatalieWERNDL, AnnetteA Little HistoryArt Capital was born in 2006 from the desire of the so-called“historic salons of the Grand Palais” and artists from different backgrounds to play on their differences, to join forces to create a federative and new event within the framework of the historic return of these salons to the Grand Palais. The five historic Parisian art fairs are united under the name of Art Capital: Les Artistes Français, Les Artistes Indépendants, Comparaisons, Dessin et Peinture à l'eau and La Nationale des Beaux-Arts.About Jill KrutickJill Krutick is an American contemporary abstract expressionist who painted privately for over 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised by world-famous art critics and has had four solo museum exhibitions and scores of group exhibitions both in the U.S. and several major European cities. Her most recent solo museum exhibition in 2023 featured a site-specific 85-foot-long abstract artwork,“Coral Beliefs,” at Pyramid Hill Sculptures Park & Museum, Ohio. As a young painter and pianist, later as a media executive and board member, Ms. Krutick has spent her life dedicated to the arts. For more information about Jill Krutick, visit her website jillkrutickfineart or studio/gallery in Mamaroneck, Westchester, New York.

Jill Krutick

Jill Krutick Fine Art

+1 914-522-0420

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

About Jill Krutick

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.