Suzuki's First BEV E VITARA Adopts Eaxle

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The eAxle, jointly developed by BluE Nexus Corporation, Aisin Corporation, and DENSO Corporation, will be installed in Suzuki's first mass-produced battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the e VITARA.

The e VITARA has been developed based on the concept of“Emotional Versatile Cruiser.” The vehicle features a design that combines a modern and powerful feel and a BEV powertrain that delivers the brisk and sharp driving performance expected of a BEV.

The newly adopted eAxle uses a small motor and inverter to achieve high power density and high dynamic performance. Moreover, its loss reduction technology also contributes to excellent Electrical consumption.

The product will be supplied by BluE's Indian subsidiary, BluE Nexus Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. and manufactured in India, the same country as Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited produces the vehicle, in order to contribute to the rollout of BEVs by Suzuki in countries around the world in line with market needs.

BluE, Aisin, and DENSO will continue to develop compact, highly efficient, low-cost products by leveraging their respective strengths and know-how. The three companies will also contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society by installing their products in electric vehicles of every description through BluE.



BluE is a company that has been engaging in the development and sale of electrification systems and electric drive modules since its establishment in April 2019. By combining the strengths of Aisin, DENSO and Toyota in electrification, BluE aims to meet the needs of customers around the world, to further develop and popularize electric vehicles, and to help realize a carbon neutral society.

