Arab Health To Send Emirati Students To NASA Space Camp As Part Of 50Th Anniversary Celebrations

Visitors at Arab 2024

Sally Thompson, Group Event Director, Informa Markets

The 50th edition of Arab Health will run from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

- Sally Thompson, Group Event Director, Informa Markets

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arab Health, the Middle East's largest and most influential healthcare event and congress, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship, which will see five Emirati students embark on a 10-day mission to the US, culminating in a week-long immersion at NASA's US Space Camp and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Scholarship, named in honour of Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, provides students with a passion for space, science, and exploration the opportunity to participate in an immersive learning experience, helping them build skills and gain hands-on experience in a diverse, international setting.

At the forefront of the partnership is Kallman Worldwide, organisers of the USA Partnership Pavillion at Arab Health 2025, who have been participating since 1995 and will this year welcome more than 200 companies from the U.S. healthcare industry to reveal the latest innovations in the sector.

Sally Thompson, Group Event Director, Informa Markets, said:“In the past 50 years, Arab Health has been at the forefront of showcasing the latest innovations within the healthcare sector. This partnership allows us to nurture the next generation of UAE innovators, merging space exploration with healthcare advancements to inspire future breakthroughs.

“The theme of this year's scholarship, 'Health Sciences and Space Exploration: Pioneering Together for Humanity,' aligns perfectly with the UAE's ambitious space and healthcare agendas while underscoring our vision for the next 50 years.”

Highlighting Arab Health's commitment to education and innovation within health sciences and space exploration, the scholarship offers a two-part experience, starting with an introduction to aviation and aerospace industries in Washington, D.C., followed by a week-long stay at NASA's U.S. Space Camp and Rocket Center.

There, students will attend the Advanced Space Academy, gaining mentorship from legendary figures like Brigadier General Charlie Duke, Apollo 16 astronaut, and Colonel Mike Bloomfield, a three-time NASA Shuttle Pilot, where they will experience a variety of astronaut training exercises, engineering challenges, and team-building activities all culminating in a simulated space mission.

Tom Kallman, President and CEO of Kallman Worldwide, said:“We are incredibly proud to present the Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship at Arab Health for the first time. As industries struggle to attract skilled workers, we have sharpened our corporate social responsibility efforts to promote careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). We are delighted to be part of this incredible journey from the UAE to NASA's US Space Camp and Rocket Center.

“Our presence at Arab Health 2025 serves as a prominent platform for U.S. companies in the healthcare industry. It offers U.S. exhibitors a strategic advantage by providing a high-profile showcase to maximise their exposure and impact. We look forward to participating in the most significant event for the healthcare industry.”

To enter the competition, Emirate students aged between 16 – 18 had to submit a three-minute video addressing the theme of 'Health Sciences and Space Exploration: Pioneering Together for Humanity,' discussing how they see space and medicine intersecting and the significance of this.

The winners will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, 29 January, the penultimate day of Arab Health 2025, during the Endeavour Scholarship Award Ceremony, where guests of honour will include H.E Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, the Honorable Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE, and Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa, Informa Markets.

Sponsors of the competition include AmCham Dubai, Arab Health, Kallman Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the US Space & Rocket Center Home of Space Camp.

Continuing the theme of innovation, the 50th edition of Arab Health will host the Future Health Summit; it will also see the inaugural edition of the Eco-sphere, a dynamic health and well-being area delivered through the World of Wellness conference and Healthcare ESG Forum.

Arab Health 2025 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

