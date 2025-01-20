British Council Launches Report On The Sustainability Of Transnational Education (TNE) Partnerships In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) UAE: The British Council launched its latest report,“Examining Sustainability of Transnational Education (TNE) Partnerships in Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE,” at Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai. The event brought together distinguished speakers from universities such as Middlesex University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, Heriot-Watt University, Strathclyde Business School, Ajman University, and University of Bradford, along with key educational institutions, to explore the findings and discuss the future of sustainable TNE collaborations in the UAE.

The report, commissioned by the British Council and delivered by Times Higher Education, highlights the UAE's growing role in global higher education and underscores the importance of international partnerships. The event featured insights from Martin Daltry (Country Director UAE, British Council) and Amir Ramzan (MENA Regional Director, British Council), along with contributions from Professor Tenia Kyriazi (Deputy Director, Middlesex University Dubai), Ben Bailey (COO, University of Birmingham Dubai), Vanessa Northway (Executive Director for Education and Student Life, Heriot-Watt University), and Ismat Abu Shihab (TNE and International Education Expert). These speakers focused on building impactful, sustainable partnerships and the UAE's evolving role in the global higher education landscape.

The event also featured inspiring stories from alumni of Middlesex University Dubai, Heriot-Watt University, Strathclyde Business School, University of Birmingham, and University of Bradford, highlighting the positive impact of UK TNE education. The final panel discussion focused on the UAE's vision for international higher education, with Dr. Nitesh Sughnani (Director of Higher Education, KHDA), Hussein Al Shamaa (Director of Compliance and Licensing, RAKDOK), and Vicki Stott (CEO, QAA) exploring future opportunities for international partnerships.





As the largest UK international branch campus in the UAE, Middlesex University Dubai was highlighted in the report as a model for successful transnational education. With over 6,300 students from 120+ nationalities, MDX Dubai drives excellence in higher education by offering diverse programmes that align with Dubai's economic priorities and preparing graduates for the global workforce.

Key insights were shared on the operationalisation of sustainable TNE frameworks, alumni experiences, and the UAE's strategic vision for international partnerships. The discussion focused on building equitable partnerships, co-created by all parties involved, and the need for increased knowledge-sharing opportunities.

The report highlights the UAE's significant role in transnational education, with 21,825 students enrolled in UK TNE programmes in 2022-23. The UAE continues to serve as a prominent destination for international education, driven by its thriving economy, strategic economic diversification, and its focus on Emirati employability. With a growing demand for postgraduate education, the country saw 10,380 postgraduate students in 2022-23. Notably, 38% of postgraduate students in the UAE opted for flexible learning formats, reflecting the increasing demand for accessible education options.

Key insights from the report also highlight that over the past two decades, particularly in Dubai, the UAE has become a key regional and global hub for transnational education (TNE), hosting over 237,000 international students in 2023. Dubai alone hosts nine UK IBCs, spanning both comprehensive and single-discipline offerings.

Commenting on the launch of the report,

“The findings from this report underscore the UAE's growing role as a regional leader in education and its expanding TNE enrolments. The British Council is committed to fostering sustainable TNE partnerships, ensuring that UAE continues to thrive as a hub for global education. The UAE's strategic investment in education and its focus on diversifying its economy through education plays a crucial role in attracting international talent, driving innovation, and boosting student employability.

“Middlesex University Dubai is proud to play a significant role in advancing transnational education within the UAE, supporting high-quality TNE partnerships that address both local and global needs. As one of the first and largest international branch campuses in the country, we have consistently focused on financial sustainability, strong student enrolment, and offering diverse programmes aligned with Dubai's economic priorities. This report reaffirms the importance of international collaboration in enhancing student experiences, bridging cultures, and contributing to a knowledge-driven economy.”

The launch event held at the MDX Dubai campus in Dubai Knowledge Park had participants explore and discuss key insights on the future of transnational education in the UAE, emphasising the need for sustainable partnerships and collaboration between global institutions and the UAE's educational priorities. The British Council remains dedicated to supporting the UAE's educational vision by fostering long-term sustainability, promoting innovation, and strengthening global cooperation in higher education.