(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Ismail Fadl



Additional sanctions against Wagner in Sudan

Khartoum, Mar.20 (Sudanow)-The European Union announced the imposition of additional sanctions on the Russian“Wagner” group due to“human rights violations” in Sudan, along with the Central African Republic, Mali and Ukraine.

The new sanctions package - according to the Council of the European Union - added total of (11) individuals, and the Council said that the additional sanctions "were approved in light of the international dimension and the seriousness of the group's activities, as well as its destabilizing effect on the countries in which it operates."

"The activities of the Wagner Group pose a threat to people in the countries in which it operates and to the European Union," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The European Union sanctions targeted companies associated with the Russian group in Sudan,“M-Invest” and its president, as well as the“Meroe Gold” company, citing“their role in the illegal trade in gold and diamonds looted by force from local traders.”nt that leads to free and fair elections.