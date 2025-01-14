New In Orlando: 25+ Fresh Experiences Going Live In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "For the first time in 25 years, Orlando is on the brink of welcoming an entirely new theme park - a milestone that underscores our position as a top destination this year for travelers worldwide," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "If it's your first time or you haven't visited in over a year, consider this your invitation to plan an unforgettable Orlando vacation, creating memories with our world-class theme parks, award-winning dining and new experiences slated to open in 2025."

Go to VisitOrlando

for the latest destination updates, or access free Vacation Planning Services

with Visit Orlando destination experts to build the perfect customized itinerary.

NEW AT THE THEME PARKS AND ATTRACTIONS

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort 's Universal Epic Universe

will open May 22, featuring over 50 attractions across five immersive worlds:







Celestial Park immerses guests in living gardens and architecture inspired by astronomy and mythology.



The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Fantastic Beasts with the British Ministry of Magic.



SUPER NINTENDO WORLD features the iconic green pipes alongside beloved characters Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.



How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk offers a vibrant Viking realm inspired by the hit film franchise. Dark Universe reveals Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments and a shadowy realm where monsters roam amid myth and mystery.

Walt Disney World Resort



This summer at Disney's Hollywood Studios , guests can enjoy two brand-new stage shows: " The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure ," inspired by the classic film, and " Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After ," with appearances by infamous evildoers.

Debuting at EPCOT , Test Track presented by Chevrolet will feature new scenes that highlight technological advances. Two new Walt Disney World lounges will make their debut:







A Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge at Magic Kingdom Park.

A Spaceship Earth-inspired lounge at EPCOT overlooking the World Showcase. Magic Kingdom Park

will debut the " Disney Starlight " nighttime parade this summer.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando 's Immersive Experience,

opening in spring, is the world's first fully immersive Arctic flying theater.

Other Attractions



SEA LIFE Florida at LEGOLAND Florida Resort offers guests an oceanic adventure with diverse marine life and interactive exhibits.

Fun Spot Orlando introduces new rides this year at both its locations. On I-Drive, kids can whirl around on Tea Cups or experience high-flying twists on MACH FUN, while Kissimmee visitors can enjoy Swing Around in the Kids Spot area and the Up and Overboard inverted pendulum ride.

Gatorland debuted Sweet Tooth's Candy Shop , a specialty candy store with over 60 varieties of handcrafted chocolates, confections and ice cream. Blue Man Group returns April 3 with a new home at ICON Park featuring the show's signature mix of art, live music, comedy and audience participation.

Beyond the Theme Parks



The Downtown Orlando Food & Art Tour offers a guided journey through the city's vibrant history, culture and art scene, while hosting tastings at local eateries.

Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium will host a series of high-profile sporting events , including the FC Series international soccer matches between Jan. 15-25, The U.S. Men's National Team vs. Costa Rica soccer friendly, The NFL Pro Bowl Game Feb. 2 and a series of matches for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup competition from June 14 to July 13. Hamlin House Paddle and Social Club , a new pickleball concept social, opens in the SODO district later this year.

NEW AND

REIMAGINED PLACES TO STAY



Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows , a Disney Vacation Club addition, opened in December offering villas with kitchens and patios, plus two-bedroom penthouses featuring lagoon and Magic Kingdom views.

Universal Stella Nova Resort opening Jan. 21, and Universal Terra Luna Resort , opening Feb. 25, will add 1,500 guest rooms to Universal Orlando, featuring 750 double-queen rooms, diverse dining, resort-style pools, game rooms and more.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel by Loews, opening in May, will have a dedicated entrance into the new Universal Epic Universe. The 500-room, 35-suite property features in-room tablets for digital controls, plus a rooftop bar, three-meal restaurant, pool bar and grab-and-go station.

Upon completion in early 2025, Villatel Orlando Resort will have 526 units with apartment-style suites and single-family homes, plus an adventure waterpark with multi-story slides and lazy river, fitness center, full-service restaurant and playgrounds.

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World Resort unveils 365 newly renovated cabins this spring. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin completes its remodel of Swan guest rooms and debuts refreshed meeting spaces boasting a modern design and upgraded event technology.

NEW DINING AND NIGHTLIFE EXPERIENCES



East End Market welcomes a two-in-one concept: Rion's Ocean Room , which opened in fall 2024, and Gyukatsu Rose , set to open in early 2025.

The Cake Bake Shop Bakery by Gwendolyn Rogers opened in October at Disney's BoardWalk and features savory and sweet options, along with afternoon tea service.

Epilogue , a new adults-only speakeasy, opened at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in October. The intimate lounge features library-inspired decor and a variety of themed cocktails.

Moso Nori , a Japanese hand-roll bar concept by James Beard Award finalist and Michelin-recognized chef Henry Moso, opened in November in Winter Park.

Alien Treats , an alien-themed dessert shop in downtown Orlando, specializes in out-of-this-world space-themed and freeze-dried candies, milkshakes, and ice cream.

The Lake Nona Wave Hotel introduced Garni Café – an all-day French bistro – and The Nectar Room – a cocktail lounge – to the hotel's award-winning dining scene.

Oza Izakaya is now open near SeaWorld Orlando, highlighting a blend of the Japanese izakaya setting and omakase style of dining.

Lorelai Wine Bar opens in February in downtown Orlando, offering European wines and shareable plates. The Glass Knife opens its second location on Park Avenue in Winter Park this spring, serving elegant pastries and desserts, plus breakfast, lunch and brunch.

About Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando is The Official Tourism Association®

for Orlando, the most visited destination in the United States, Theme Park Capital of the World®

and No. 1 meeting destination in the country. A not-for-profit trade association that brands, markets and sells the Orlando destination globally, we represent more than 1,600

member companies comprising every segment of Central Florida's tourism community.



Visit Orlando connects consumers and business groups with all facets of Orlando's travel community, whether for a vacation or meeting. Home to seven of the world's top theme parks - as well as refreshing water parks, activities to connect with nature, vibrant neighborhoods, a dynamic dining scene with Michelin recognized restaurants, and a robust calendar of entertainment

and

sports events -

Orlando is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for all travelers.

Find more information at

VisitOrlando

or OrlandoMeeting.



SOURCE Visit Orlando