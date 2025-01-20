Galfar Toastmasters Club Hosts Successful Annual Speech Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Galfar Toastmasters Club, recognized as one of the best corporate club in District 116, held its Annual Speech Contest on January 18, 2025, at Galfar Office Complex, Barwa Commercial Avenue showcasing an impressive display of talent and eloquence across four categories of speech contest. The event took place on a Saturday, attracting a wide range of participants and spectators, all eager to witness the competition.

This well-organized event featured a series of engaging equity speeches, with contestants demonstrating exceptional public speaking skills and compelling storytelling.

TM Mohamed Samad Imran Mohsin, Vice-President Education along with TM Mazhar Hussain served as the backbone of the event in planning and organizing the whole event. TM Muhammad Hashir, the Contest Manager, played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of the contest with the help of 04 Contest Chairs TM Navaneetha Shetty, TM Anil Prakash, TM John Henry and TM Aparna Krishna. Their meticulous planning and attention to detail were evident throughout the event, earning praise from both participants and attendees alike.

DTM Shabari Prasad and DTM Riana Pinto served as chief judges for the contest. They were joined by an eminent panel of judges, all of whom brought their expertise to evaluate the speeches fairly and thoroughly.

The competition witnessed robust participation, reflecting the club's commitment to nurturing public speaking excellence among its members. Those who excelled in the contest earned the opportunity to represent Galfar Toastmasters Club at the upcoming Area 03 contest scheduled for January 24, further elevating the club's proud tradition of success.

At the closing ceremony, the Club President TM Subramanya Hebbagelu extended heartfelt thanks to Galfar's management and all attendees for their support and contributions, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative environment in fostering talent and confidence among members.

As the participants prepare for the Area contest, the Galfar Toastmasters Club continues to shine as a beacon of public speaking prowess, inspiring more members to embark on their journey of personal and professional growth.