Matrix Is Now Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) Certified For The Dubai Region

Vadodara, January 2025: Matrix is proud to announce that our Cameras and Management Software have been officially certified by the Security Regulatory Agency (SIRA) for the Dubai region. This achievement demonstrates Matrix's ability to meet Dubai's rigorous regulatory and performance standards, which are widely regarded as some of the most demanding in the global security industry.



A Rigorous Certification for a Demanding Market

SIRA Certification is more than a recognition-it is a comprehensive evaluation process that involves stringent quality checks, compliance with local regulations, and performance benchmarking. To achieve this milestone, Matrix successfully demonstrated that its Network Cameras and Video Management Software deliver reliability, data security, and functionality under Dubai's unique environmental and operational conditions.



The Tough Standards of Dubai's Security Landscape

Dubai's security regulations, driven by SIRA, are among the strictest in the world. Certification requires solutions to meet exacting requirements in areas such as cybersecurity, hardware durability, system integration, and operational efficiency. This ensures that only top-tier products are deemed fit for deployment in the region.



What SIRA Certification Means for Matrix

Earning SIRA Certification allows Matrix to access critical markets in Dubai, including government projects, large-scale infrastructure, retail, healthcare, and hospitality. In these sectors, compliance with SIRA standards is non-negotiable. This certification enhances Matrix's ability to support these industries with solutions that meet local regulations and exceed expectations, strengthening our reputation as a trusted security solutions provider.



Delivering Confidence and Compliance for Dubai Customers

This certification guarantees quality for businesses and organizations in Dubai. Matrix's Network Cameras and Video Management Software offer better protection, smoother operations, and seamless compliance with Dubai's security standards. Customers can trust that these solutions are rigorously tested and tailored to meet the demands of their environment, from safeguarding critical infrastructure to improving situational awareness.



A Step Forward for Matrix in Dubai

This achievement is a testament to Matrix's commitment to meeting global standards while addressing the specific needs of regional markets like Dubai. With SIRA Certification, Matrix is well-positioned to deliver smarter, more secure, and compliant surveillance solutions to one of the most dynamic regions in the world.



About Matrix



Founded in 1991, Matrix is a leading provider of Security and Telecom solutions for contemporary businesses and enterprises. As a technology-driven and customer-centric organization, Matrix is dedicated to staying at the forefront of advancements in the Security and Telecom sectors.



With approximately 40% of its workforce focused on new product development, Matrix has introduced a range of advanced solutions, including Video Surveillance Systems (such as Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras), Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems, and Telecom Solutions (including Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints). These offerings are feature-rich, reliable, and adhere to international standards.



