Qaani calls ceasefire major downfall for Israel

(MENAFN) Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC), has described the recent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel as a major blow to the occupying regime.



Speaking on Sunday, Qaani declared that the ceasefire, which took effect on the same day, represented the "biggest defeat" in Israel’s history. He pointed out that Israel failed to achieve any of its objectives despite its extended aggression in Gaza.



“The bloodthirsty, child-killing butchers of the Zionist regime, after 15 months of relentless crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine, Lebanon, and the region, were humiliated into accepting a ceasefire today,” Qaani stated. He also noted that the ceasefire terms were in line with proposals Israel had previously rejected, highlighting the regime's inability to gain any advantage in the conflict.



Israel’s offensive on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, followed a major operation by Hamas-led Resistance groups in response to Israel’s escalating violence against Palestinians. Despite the deaths of nearly 47,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, Israel failed to meet its stated goals, including the release of captives and the destruction of Hamas.

