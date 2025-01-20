Occupation Authorities Release 90 Palestinian Prisoners Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Israeli released 90 Palestinian detainees late Sunday from (Ofer) Military Prison in the occupied West as part of a prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The occupation released 69 Palestinian female prisoners and 21 children, 76 of whom were from the West Bank and 14 from the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Israeli intervened by firing tear and sound bombs at the crowd waiting for the prisoners to arrive in Beitunia, and raided the town with large number of jeeps and bulldozers.

Shortly after the raid on Beitunia, a bus carrying Palestinian detainees under the protection of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) departed from Ofer Military Prison.

On Sunday, Hamas handed over three Israeli women detainees to a Red Cross team, marking the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement. (end)

nq







MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109107330