Al-Burhan reaffirms Army's full support for Political transition process

(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Ismail Fadl



Al-Burhan reaffirms Army's full support for transition process

Umm Sayala, North Kordofan State, March 21 (Sudanow) - President of the Transitional Council (TSC) General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed that the support a political transition based on consensus that guarantees its success, and that they are working in future to establish a single national army, away from political interference and polarization, to preserve the stability of the country, protect the constitution, and safeguard the territories of the homeland.

During his address to the citizens of Bara Locality at Umm Sayala in North Kordofan State today, Al-Burhan called on the country's political and social forces to shun differences and accept each other in order to establish a stable transitional period that moves forward without stumbling.

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council saluted the masses of Umm Sayala area with all their sectors and social formations, praising the role of the native administration in the area to maintain stability and consolidate the foundations of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Regarding the service demands submitted by the people of the area, including education, health services, drinking water, and some security concerns, the President of the Sovereignty Council pledged to work on addressing them, especially the road project linking Umm Sayala area with the main Western Exports Road, in addition to supplying water sources in the area with solar energy.

Al-Burhan called on the native administrations in the area to continue their historical role in mending the social fabric and to intervene quickly to contain conflicts between tribes and social components.

Meanwhile, the Governor of North Kordofan State, Fadlallah Mohamed Ali Al-Tom, assured the service demands of the people of the area, especially the road, considering it a vital project that contributes to development and stability of the area, indicating that it is rich in various resources.

The governor said that the visit of the President of the Sovereignty Council to the area affirms his concern with every part of Sudan and his siding with the Sudanese citizen wherever he is.