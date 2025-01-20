EMEA SABRE Deadline Extended To January 31 Africa Deadline Is January 27

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-The final deadline for entries to our EMEA region SABRE Awards competition has been extended for two weeks, until January 31.



At the same time, PRovoke has announced the jury for this year's Africa SABRE Awards competition, including a wide range of senior public relations professionals from across the continent. The late deadline for the Africa SABRE Awards is January 27.



The Africa SABRE jury will include leaders from a wide range of agencies, both international and local, including Burson, Clockwork, Glasshouse PR, KA Muses, Orange Ink, Razor and Retroviral.



In addition, in-house communicators from companies including Investec, Kagiso Trust, KFC, Mars, NTT, Pernod Ricard, and Uber are also awaiting the continent's most creative and effective public relations programming.



More information about the categories, key dates, jury, and more regarding the EMEA competition can be found here . More information regarding the Africa SABRE competition, conducted in partnership with the African Public Relations Association, can be found here .

MENAFN20012025000219011063ID1109107270