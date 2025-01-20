Beige Book Revealed Next Week In U.S.

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

Cogeco Communications (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.03, compared to $2.35 in the prior-year quarter.

Cogeco (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.95, compared to $2.65 in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism (Dec.)

Producer Price Index (Dec.)

Fed Beige Book (2 p.m.)

Featured Earnings

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) (Q2) EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Calavo Growers, Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) (Q4) EPS for gain of 25 cents, compared to loss of 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (Nov.) In October, Canada's merchandise exports increased 1.1% and imports rose 0.5%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $1.3 billion in September to $924 million in October.

Featured Earnings

Organigram Holdings (T) (Q4) EPS of for loss of 1.9 cents, compared to loss of 4.5 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Dec.)

Empire State manufacturing survey (Jan.)

Home builder confidence index (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) (Q4) EPS of $3.99, compared to $3.97 in the prior-year quarter.

Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) (Q4) EPS of $11.43, compared to $9.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) (Q4) EPS of $1.23 compared to 84 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (Nov.) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) rose 1.0% to $83.7 billion in October.

Motor Vehicle Sales (Nov.) Motor vehicle sales registered at 163,600 in October, less than the 166,600 figures from August.

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Nov.) Total manufacturing sales increased 2.1% in October, mainly on higher sales of petroleum and coal products as well as of transportation equipment. Sales in the paper subsector declined the most.

Featured Earnings

Haivision Systems (T) (Q4) EPS of eight cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Initial jobless claims (January 9)

Retail Sales (Dec.)

Import Price Index (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) (Q4) EPS of $2.16, compared to $1.44 in the prior-year quarter. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) (Q4) EPS of $6.73, compared to $6.16 in the prior-year quarter. Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) (Q4) EPS of 78 cents, compared to 70 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Housing Starts (Dec.) Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported home sales totaling 252,400 in November, compared to 242,200 in the same month last year. Featured Earnings Blackline Safety Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter. GURU Organic Energy Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of seven cents in the prior-year quarter. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 43.5 cents, compared to 41 cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Housing Starts (Dec.)

Building Permits (Dec.)

Industrial production (Dec.)

Featured Earnings

Truist Financial Corp (NYSE: TFC) (Q4) EPS of 88 cents, compared to 81 cents in the prior-year quarter. Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) (Q4) EPS of 90 cents, compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter. Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) (Q4) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

International Transactions in Securities (November) Foreign investors increased their exposure to Canadian securities by $21.5 billion in October, a second consecutive month marked by significant investment activity. Meanwhile, Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by $2.6 billion, the first divestment since January.