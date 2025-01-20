Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Movie Sees Massive Drop Mints ₹10.49 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emergency Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Emergency movie which hit the big screens on January 17, after months of controversy and delays. Since its release, the has maintained an average performance at the box office.

| Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' gains ground on Day 3, mints THIS amount Emergency Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early estimates by film tracker Sacnilk, Kangana Ranaut directorial movie minted ₹0.44 crore net in India on Day 4. This is a massive drop from the previous Day 3 earning, where the film earned ₹4.35 crore.

The Bollywood film marred by censorship woes and protests, started with earning ₹2.5 crore net in India, followed by ₹3.6 crore on Day 2, and ₹4.35 crore on Day 3.

Earlier on January 19, Ranaut's Manikarnika Films stated that the film earned ₹3.11 crore net on day one, followed by ₹4.28 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day net collection stood at ₹7.39 crore.

| 'Vo taiyar he...': Kangana Ranaut bashes Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat

“The buzz is UNSTOPPABLE as #Emergency grips audiences nationwide! The momentum is building-experience the film everyone's talking about. BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW and witness history unfold! Experience #EmergencyInCinemas today! BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

| Top OTT releases this week: Paatal Lok Season 2, The Roshans, and more About Emergency

The political drama, which sees Ranaut playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. Apaert rom Kangana, the film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

| I Want to Talk OTT release date: Where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online? Emergency audience reviews

Speaking of audience reviews, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency receoved praise from netizens. Social media users even said: 'Kangana is Indira', in reference to the famous 'India is Indira. Indira is India.' Another user hailed Kangana's acting in the film and said,“Kangana Ranaut has done it again with Emergency Movie! As both a director & an actor, she absolutely shined delivering a film that's honest & full of integrity. This one truly deserves all the praise!”