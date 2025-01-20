Turkey's day-ahead spot market sees fluctuating power prices

(MENAFN) On Turkey's day-ahead spot market for electricity, the highest price for one megawatt-hour on Monday is set to reach 3,000 Turkish liras at 8 AM, 9 AM, and 5 PM local time (0500, 0600, and 1400 GMT), as per official data released on Sunday. These peak times indicate when electricity demand will likely be the highest during the day.



Conversely, the lowest electricity price for Monday is set at 1,416.70 Turkish liras at 3 AM and 4 AM local time (0000, 0100 GMT), reflecting the reduced demand during the early hours of the day.



According to data from the Exchange Istanbul (EXIST), the total trade volume for Monday's electricity market is projected to reach 1.53 billion liras, showing an increase of 19.8 percent compared to Sunday. The arithmetical average electricity price is calculated at 2,236.94 liras, while the weighted average stands at 2,291.83 liras.



For Sunday, the highest price for one megawatt-hour was set at 2,950 Turkish liras at 6 PM local time (1500 GMT), while the lowest price was 555.99 liras at 2 PM local time (1300 GMT).

