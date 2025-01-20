Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. Disrupts Electric Truck Segment With M1KA 1.0 Priced At INR 6.99 Lakh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 18, 2025 – Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd., a leading player in the electric vehicle industry, today unveiled its highly anticipated M1KA 1.0 electric truck, priced at INR 6,99,000, at the prestigious Bharat Mobility 2025 exhibition. Along with the launch of the M1KA 1.0, the company also presented the upcoming M1KA 3.0 model and the upgraded All New 2025 Stream City, a next- generation electric passenger vehicle. Buyers can now pre-book the M1KA 1.0 at INR 49,999. Deliveries will commence from April 2025.



The electric truck in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by the push towards sustainability, government incentives, and the rising cost of fuel. As industries increasingly seek eco- friendly alternatives to traditional diesel trucks, there is a growing demand for electric trucks, particularly in the 1-tonne category. These trucks are ideally suited for last-mile deliveries, small businesses, and urban logistics, offering a perfect blend of affordability, practicality, and environmental benefits.



Mr. Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd. said,“While many electric trucks on the market are equipped with advanced features, the focus in India should be on providing high- volume, cost-effective 1-1.5 ton trucks. The key to success in this segment lies in offering reliable, efficient and safe vehicles that meet the specific needs of Indian businesses, rather than heavily feature-laden models, making affordability, safety and performance the top priorities.”



Speaking about the Launch, Mr. Narang further added "At Omega Seiki, we believe in shaping the future of mobility by creating innovative, sustainable, and accessible electric vehicles for every segment of the market. The launch of the M1KA 1.0 marks a significant step forward in the electrification of India's commercial vehicle sector. At the same time, we are excited to introduce the M1KA 3.0 and All New 2025 Stream City, both of which will set new standards in performance, design, and sustainability. Our vision is to create a greener and cleaner future, and these launches are just the beginning of our commitment to that vision."



The M1KA 1.0 is designed to meet the growing demands of the commercial vehicle sector while contributing to India's transition towards a greener and more sustainable future. With a focus on performance, durability, and affordability, the M1KA 1.0 is expected to be a game-changer for businesses looking for cost-effective and eco-friendly transportation solutions.



About Anglian Omega



Anglian Omega Group started business operations in 1971 in Faridabad with a single Bright bar factory. After building a prominent position as the leaders in India in Bright Bar Steel, they have expanded focus with significant investments in the infrastructure sector with the development of large-scale warehousing and cold storage facilities across multiple locations in India. Internationally, Anglian Omega also has investments in, and partnerships with organizations in multiple sectors including Art, Beauty, and Lifestyle; Business Incubation and Services; Manufacturing Automotive Components; Electric Mobility; Craft and Design; Financial Services; Green Energy; Hospitality; Mobile Technologies and Applications; Real Estate; Steel Manufacturing; and Sports. Anglian Omega has offices in Thailand, Dubai, Germany, Switzerland and recently opened an office in Japan.





About Omega Seiki Private Limited



Omega Seiki Private Limited is a member of the Anglian Omega Network. Omega Seiki focus is on manufacturing cold-forming parts for the automotive & rail industries in India & abroad. It is set up as well for manufacturing high-precision machining powertrain parts using the latest high-value cutting-edge technologies. At present, the company has its base in Faridabad and Pune which cater to the two major Auto hubs for OEMs in India. The company is increasing its global footprint by setting up its international base.



Omega Seiki Mobility is the mobility arm of the company looking at providing smart, green solutions for e- commerce, cargo and logistics companies.

