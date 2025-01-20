Namami Gange Pavilion At Mahakumbh 2025 Houses Digital Exhibition For Ganga's Cleanliness And Conservation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17 January 2025, Delhi: As part of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, the Namami Gange Mission, of Jal Shakti, of India, has set up a grand and captivating Namami Gange Pavilion at the event. This pavilion has become a unique medium for raising awareness about the conservation and cleanliness of the Ganga River. With cutting-edge technology, creative displays, and informative elements, the pavilion has become an attraction for people of all age groups.



Main Attraction: Interactive Biodiversity Tunnel



Visitors entering the Namami Gange Pavilion first pass through the Interactive Biodiversity Tunnel. In this tunnel, modern projection technology showcases the chirping of birds and the biodiversity found along the banks of the River Ganga. The tunnel not only highlights the beauty of the environment but also attempts to explain the importance of keeping the Ganga clean and life-sustaining. The pavilion features a digital exhibition showcasing the various efforts undertaken for the conservation and cleanliness of the Ganga.



One of the key highlights of the exhibition is the Prayag Manch (Prayag Platform), which is designed for real-time analysis of the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries. This platform displays information on water levels, cleanliness, and pollution status of the rivers. The pavilion also provides details about the riverfront development projects along the Ganga. It demonstrates the structure and working of sewage treatment plants set up to clean the water flowing into the Ganga. To spread the message of cleanliness and water conservation, a beautiful statue has been placed showing Lord Ganesha, delivering the message of the purity and cleanliness of the Ganga.



The pavilion also features replicas of animals found in the Ganga River, including the Ganges River dolphin, turtles, and crocodiles. Additionally, fish species found in the Ganga are also showcased. This initiative is particularly educational for children and youth, as it provides them an opportunity to understand the river's biodiversity and the importance of its conservation.



The exhibition also includes a special reading corner by the National Book Trust (NBT), which features a collection of books related to the Ganga, the story of the Kumbh Mela, social policies, and national pride. This corner has become an attraction for book lovers as well as for visitors interested in learning about the cultural and historical aspects of the Ganga.



Information related to the conservation of endangered species, public awareness, and waste management is also being provided at the pavilion by the Wildlife Institute of India, the Ganga Task Force, and IIT Delhi. The main objective of this initiative is to inform people about the importance of the Ganga and the efforts being made for its cleanliness.



The Namami Gange Pavilion is not only explaining the significance of Ganga's biodiversity and cleanliness but also emotionally and culturally connecting people with the river. Through modern technology and creativity, this pavilion has become one of the major attractions at the Mahakumbh 2025.



The Namami Gange Mission appeals to the visitors at Mahakumbh 2025 to become aware of the cleanliness and conservation of the Ganga. The Ganga is not just a river, but an integral part of India's culture, history, and economic life. It is the responsibility of every citizen to keep it clean and preserved.

