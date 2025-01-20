Azerbaijan Embassy In Belgium Shares Photos By Reza Deghati On 20 January Tragedy
1/20/2025 12:05:28 AM
Azerbaijan's Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand
Duchy of Luxembourg Mission to the European Union have shared a
video featuring photos taken by world-renowned photographer Reza
Deghati.
Reza Deghati took these photos during the massacre on the 20th
of January in 1990.
Azernews presents the video referring to the Embassy's post:
